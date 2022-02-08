Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSX. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 860,453 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Diana Shipping by 6,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 686,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 676,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 179.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 511,965 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 502,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after acquiring an additional 305,181 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.02 and a beta of 1.08. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.