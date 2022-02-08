Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,230 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

FANG stock opened at $130.18 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.