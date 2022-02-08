DHT (NYSE:DHT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. 60,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.00 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DHT by 411.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 917,361 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 68,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

