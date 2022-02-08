DHT (NYSE:DHT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.
Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. 60,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.00 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.68.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DHT (DHT)
