Devon Energy (DVN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DVN opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Devon Energy stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,346 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

