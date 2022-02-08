Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $55.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.