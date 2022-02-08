Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRBY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.05) to GBX 2,040 ($27.59) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($27.72) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,176.88 ($29.44).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,890.50 ($25.56) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,809.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,886.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,689.50 ($22.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($30.66). The company has a market capitalization of £7.56 billion and a PE ratio of 16.24.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,849 ($25.00) per share, with a total value of £332.82 ($450.06).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

