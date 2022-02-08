Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BKG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,260 ($71.13) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,100 ($68.97) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($66.94) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,120 ($55.71) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($63.56) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,045.45 ($68.23).

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,120 ($55.71) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,993 ($54.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,232 ($70.75). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,541.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,569.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

