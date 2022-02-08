Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 312.71 ($4.23).

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra stock opened at GBX 254.92 ($3.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 263.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 278.25. Forterra has a 52-week low of GBX 236 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 330 ($4.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £582.22 million and a P/E ratio of 16.20.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.