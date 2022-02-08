Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Price Target to $150.00

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.64.
CBOE opened at $119.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.
