Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 425 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROG. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 392.92.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

