Deutsche Bank AG Takes $33,000 Position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 26.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

MANU opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Manchester United plc has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is -26.47%.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

