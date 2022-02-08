Deutsche Bank AG Sells 25,563 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,563 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the second quarter worth $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the third quarter worth $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Micro Focus International by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFGP opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Micro Focus International plc has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MFGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Investec upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

