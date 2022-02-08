Dendur Capital LP Raises Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Dendur Capital LP raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,074,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises about 9.9% of Dendur Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dendur Capital LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $65,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of WSC traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,033. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

