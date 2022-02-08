Dendur Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO)

Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,033,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000. GoHealth makes up approximately 0.8% of Dendur Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dendur Capital LP owned about 0.32% of GoHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in GoHealth during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in GoHealth by 41.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of GOCO stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 62,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,722. The firm has a market cap of $561.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $15.38.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

