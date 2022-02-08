Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

DEN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.42.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $71.13 on Monday. Denbury has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $3,768,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $574,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Denbury by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

