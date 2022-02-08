Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target Lowered to €110.00 at UBS Group

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from €151.00 ($173.56) to €110.00 ($126.44) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($159.77) to €137.00 ($157.47) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($183.91) to €153.00 ($175.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($172.41) to €140.00 ($160.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($200.00) to €171.00 ($196.55) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.20.

DLVHF stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.34.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

