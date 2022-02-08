DeepOnion Price Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $580.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,631,847 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

