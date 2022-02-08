DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Takes $141,000 Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the second quarter valued at about $21,059,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Merger by 80.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,064,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,497,000 after acquiring an additional 920,399 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the second quarter worth about $9,924,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Merger in the second quarter worth about $9,131,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Merger by 50.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 841,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 282,939 shares in the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PACX opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

