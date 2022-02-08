DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 301,019 shares during the quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 397,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,808,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,029,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after buying an additional 62,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 232.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -153.55 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,799 shares of company stock valued at $361,439 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

