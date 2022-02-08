Dawson James Initiates Coverage on Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Equities researchers at Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 340.94% from the stock’s current price.
Know Labs stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.33. Know Labs has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.83.
Know Labs Company Profile
