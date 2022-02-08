DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $636,473.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,052.13 or 1.00038939 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00306163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00070114 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00027006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015514 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001094 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

