Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Holdings Raised by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 192.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,588 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $66,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total value of $27,767,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,427,099 shares of company stock valued at $250,023,328. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $152.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,090.06 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.47 and a 200-day moving average of $151.41.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.