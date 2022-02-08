Databroker Price Down 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0807 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and approximately $3,221.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00041440 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00105321 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

