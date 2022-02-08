Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Announces Earnings Results

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a net margin of 156.54% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share.
Shares of DAC traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $95.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Danaos has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $98.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.70.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.
About Danaos
Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
