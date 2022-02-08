Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 472 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,898,000. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,001,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,594,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 189.5% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.02. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $100.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.