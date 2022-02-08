DAEX (DAX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $107,429.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 12% higher against the dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $107,429.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00041455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00105750 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

