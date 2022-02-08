CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTMX. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.67.
CTMX stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $285.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.53.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.