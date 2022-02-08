CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTMX. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $285.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.