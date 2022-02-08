Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 929.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYCC opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

