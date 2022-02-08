CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in CuriosityStream by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CuriosityStream by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CuriosityStream by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURI opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

CURI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

