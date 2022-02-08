Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $304.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $301.00 to $304.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.50.

Shares of CMI traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.54. 1,267,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.64. Cummins has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.42). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

