CUE Protocol Price Up 8.1% This Week (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $12.16 or 0.00028127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $92,633.55 and $37.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00049453 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,057.15 or 0.07070671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,127.39 or 0.99746451 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00052269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00054751 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006318 BTC.

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

