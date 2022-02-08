Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) versus Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Head to Head Contrast

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) and Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cue Health and Bionano Genomics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bionano Genomics $8.50 million 74.85 -$41.11 million ($0.24) -9.17

Cue Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bionano Genomics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cue Health and Bionano Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionano Genomics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bionano Genomics has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 445.45%. Given Bionano Genomics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than Cue Health.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and Bionano Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health N/A N/A N/A Bionano Genomics -390.68% -22.45% -20.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Cue Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc. is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics. Its products include Saphyr, Bionano Chips, Bionano Prep Kits, and Bionano Data Solutions. The company was founded by Han Cao in January 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

