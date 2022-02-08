CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.
NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,304,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,226,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
