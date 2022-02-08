CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,304,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,226,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

