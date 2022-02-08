Css LLC Il Sells 299 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Css LLC Il trimmed its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 790,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,010,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.36. 1,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,647. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $135.10 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LBRDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.