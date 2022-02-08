Css LLC Il Has $4.15 Million Stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Css LLC Il lifted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) by 3,625.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,351 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned approximately 2.45% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000.

Shares of HIII stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,529. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

