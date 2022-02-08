Css LLC Il Acquires 7,302 Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Css LLC Il raised its holdings in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 0.65% of Prospector Capital worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRSR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prospector Capital by 4,407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 561,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 548,603 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Prospector Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,072,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Prospector Capital by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Prospector Capital by 489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 173,392 shares during the period. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prospector Capital by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 513,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 160,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSR remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,425. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

