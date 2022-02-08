CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of CSGS opened at $57.62 on Friday. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $59.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

