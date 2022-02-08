CryptoTask Price Tops $0.24 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $292,051.96 and approximately $48,543.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s launch date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,235,443 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

