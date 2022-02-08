Crust Market Cap Reaches $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010170 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00058422 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006196 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00376554 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.