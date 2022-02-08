CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.49

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFB. TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a market cap of $824.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,570,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 311,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

