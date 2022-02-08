Critical Contrast: Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) & Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grid Dynamics and Confluent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Confluent 0 8 8 0 2.50

Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus price target of $30.20, indicating a potential upside of 23.06%. Confluent has a consensus price target of $69.03, indicating a potential upside of 0.07%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than Confluent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Confluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -5.04% 10.83% 9.55% Confluent -76.90% -72.10% -26.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grid Dynamics and Confluent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $111.28 million 14.39 -$12.60 million ($0.18) -136.33 Confluent $236.58 million 77.11 -$229.83 million N/A N/A

Grid Dynamics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Confluent.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Confluent on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture. Grid Dynamics Holdings was founded by Victoria Livschitz in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc. engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub. The company's solutions also include insurance, automotive, technology, fraud detection, customer 360, messaging modernization, streaming ETL, event-driven microservices, mainframe offload, SIEM optimization, bridge to cloud, and internet of things. It also provides professional services and tools for Confluent customers to help in streaming platform adoption; and training and certification programs for Confluent education. The company serves financial services, gaming, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and retail and eCommerce industries. It has a strategic alliance with Microsoft. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

