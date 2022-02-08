Critical Comparison: LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) versus Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicBio Therapeutics -964.74% -76.02% -50.38% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,499.92% -53.31% -38.81%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicBio Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00

LogicBio Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,564.20%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 173.62%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LogicBio Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicBio Therapeutics $3.45 million 6.46 -$32.62 million ($1.15) -0.59 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 121.10 -$130.09 million ($0.99) -3.10

LogicBio Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.5% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination. Its pipeline include LB-001, LB-301, LB-201, and LB-101. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

