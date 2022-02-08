Criteo (CRTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CRTO stock opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Criteo stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.21.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

