Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.22) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.22) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($6.02) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.27) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 412.80 ($5.58).
Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 326.80 ($4.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £839.62 million and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 344.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 372.73. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 300.16 ($4.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.34).
Crest Nicholson Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
