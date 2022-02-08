Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.22) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.22) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($6.02) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.27) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 412.80 ($5.58).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 326.80 ($4.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £839.62 million and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 344.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 372.73. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 300.16 ($4.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.34).

In other news, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($14,117.65). Also, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($124,949.29).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

