Credit Suisse Group Trims Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Target Price to $86.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.93.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.68. 5,063,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,511. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average is $74.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

