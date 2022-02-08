Credit Suisse Group Lowers Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $34.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.

TDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $40.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

