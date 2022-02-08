Credit Suisse Group Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,158.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,253.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,355.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

