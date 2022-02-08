Credit Suisse Group Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,158.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,253.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,355.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
