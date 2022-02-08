Credit Suisse AG Sells 18,271 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 434,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,271 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

DOC stock opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.