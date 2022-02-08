Credit Suisse AG Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Flywire were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $122,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Flywire during the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75. Flywire Co. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 120,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $4,863,528.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $516,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,160 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,630 in the last ninety days.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

