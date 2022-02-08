Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,779 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $90.75 and a one year high of $107.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.02.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

